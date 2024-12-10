Climate activists attempt to disrupt LNG summit in Berlin

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Climate activists splashed green paint on Berlin's luxury Hotel Adlon and staged sit-in protests Tuesday morning in an attempt to disrupt a major international liquefied natural gas conference.

Members of the environmental group “Last Generation” targeted a side entrance of the hotel near Brandenburg Gate, covering a glass door and sidewalk with green paint in what they called a symbolic protest against “greenwashing” at the World LNG Summit.

“Stop the gas lobby—clean gas is a dirty lie!” the group posted on X, accusing German politicians of portraying LNG as a “climate-friendly alternative to coal.

” The group argued that LNG is more harmful than coal due to its extraction through fracking and transport via tankers.

Police forcibly removed demonstrators who had attempted to block access to the cordoned-off hotel. Some protesters had glued themselves to the ground and vehicles outside the hotel. Several protesters were briefly detained.

The protest marks the beginning of planned demonstrations by a coalition of environmental groups, including Greenpeace, Amnesty International, and Fridays for Future. These groups are targeting the multi-day summit where industry leaders and politicians are gathering to discuss liquefied natural gas developments.