Climate Activists Block Airports in Dusseldorf, Hamburg in Protest

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Members of the Last Generation environmental group said on Thursday that they blocked the airports near the German cities of Dusseldorf and Hamburg by obstructing taxiways as a sign of protest against the government's violation of the law due to the climate crisis.

"Taxiways at Dusseldorf and Hamburg airports have been blocked since 6:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT). We protest against the lack of a plan and the government's violation of the law in connection with the climate crisis," the activists wrote on Twitter.

They believe that the German government does not have a strategy to achieve the 2030 climate goals, they also accuse the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport of not developing an emergency climate protection program aimed at reducing emissions in the transport sector.

In May, the German police conducted searches in the homes of environmental activists of the Last Generation movement, as seven members of the group were suspected of creating or supporting a criminal organization.

Last Generation activists have carried out multiple widely-publicized demonstrations over the past several months where they would block traffic by gluing themselves to the road or tried to disrupt major events by demanding government action to protect the climate.