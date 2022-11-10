Climate Activists Block Entrance to Busiest Private Airport in US - Activist Group

Climate activists in New Jersey have blocked the entrance to Teterboro Airport in a protest against pollution from billionaires' private jets, New York Communities for Change said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Climate activists in New Jersey have blocked the entrance to Teterboro Airport in a protest against pollution from billionaires' private jets, New York Communities for Change said on Thursday.

"Climate activists shut down entrance of Teterboro Airport, the busiest private airport in the US, joining other private airport shutdowns around the world today. Billionaires produce a million times more climate pollution than the average person," the activist group said in a tweet.

Teterboro is the leading private airport for the New York metro area and is being used by many rich Americans, who fly sometimes several times a week, while New York residents are facing high housing costs, the group added.

New York Communities for Change has called upon New York Governor Kathy Hochul to tax the rich to provide green housing for all.

The number of public airports in the United States has decreased from 5,589 in 1990 to 5,217 in 2020, while the number of private airports increased over the same period from 11,901 to 14.702, according to data compiled by Statista.