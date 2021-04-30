UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Activists Block Entrance To UK's Nuclear Submarine Base In Scotland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:44 PM

Climate Activists Block Entrance to UK's Nuclear Submarine Base in Scotland

Members of the Scottish branch of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) ecological movement alongside peace activists blocked on Friday one of entrance to a Royal Navy base harbouring the UK's nuclear submarine fleet in Scotland to demand a "safe, green future."

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Members of the Scottish branch of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) ecological movement alongside peace activists blocked on Friday one of entrance to a Royal Navy base harbouring the UK's nuclear submarine fleet in Scotland to demand a "safe, green future."

Images posted on the XR's website showed that a female protester locked to each of the three giant planters containing plants and flowers that were placed at the north gate of Her Majesty Naval Base Clyde, popularly known as Faslane.

"We need to build a just, sustainable future, collectively with the whole world, rather than the UK lavishing hundreds of millions on its personal pile of nukes while the climate crisis and social injustice destroy the planet around us," Meg Peyton Jones, biologist and XR Scotland activist, was quoted as saying in the press release issued by the environmental movement.

XR also claimed that the nuclear base is polluting the river Clyde with toxic chemical and that the update and maintenance of the Trident missiles aboard the UK's Vanguard-class submarines have been estimated at 205 billion Pounds ($284.7 billion) of taxpayers' money.

The group, which describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency, said Friday's action at Faslane was part of the Peace Lotus campaign, a global day of anti-war resistance celebrating the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Local online media outlets cited the Scottish police department as saying that they were aware of the incident but no arrest has yet been reported.

Related Topics

World Police Nuclear United Kingdom Vietnam Money Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Workers undergo corona test before leaving UAE

2 minutes ago

Ukraine's new energy chief vows cooperation with W ..

2 minutes ago

PHJK calls for release of illegally detained Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Botswana to adopt new technologies to improve food ..

2 minutes ago

All resources to be utilized for welfare of masses ..

8 minutes ago

Kyrgyz, Tajik Presidents Agree to Peacefully Resol ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.