LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Members of the Scottish branch of the Extinction Rebellion (XR) ecological movement alongside peace activists blocked on Friday one of entrance to a Royal Navy base harbouring the UK's nuclear submarine fleet in Scotland to demand a "safe, green future."

Images posted on the XR's website showed that a female protester locked to each of the three giant planters containing plants and flowers that were placed at the north gate of Her Majesty Naval Base Clyde, popularly known as Faslane.

"We need to build a just, sustainable future, collectively with the whole world, rather than the UK lavishing hundreds of millions on its personal pile of nukes while the climate crisis and social injustice destroy the planet around us," Meg Peyton Jones, biologist and XR Scotland activist, was quoted as saying in the press release issued by the environmental movement.

XR also claimed that the nuclear base is polluting the river Clyde with toxic chemical and that the update and maintenance of the Trident missiles aboard the UK's Vanguard-class submarines have been estimated at 205 billion Pounds ($284.7 billion) of taxpayers' money.

The group, which describes itself as a politically non-partisan international movement that uses non-violent direct action to persuade governments to act justly on the climate and ecological emergency, said Friday's action at Faslane was part of the Peace Lotus campaign, a global day of anti-war resistance celebrating the anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War.

Local online media outlets cited the Scottish police department as saying that they were aware of the incident but no arrest has yet been reported.