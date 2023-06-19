UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Block Roads In Zurich During Early Rush Hour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Activists of the Renovate Switzerland environmental movement blocked a number of roads in Zurich on Monday during the morning rush hour after a nationwide vote on a new climate law.

"The entrance to Zurich is blocked. With the climate protection law adopted, the work can at last start. The Swiss people want to have a decent future. This is far from being a guarantee. ... The climate protection law alone cannot save us," the movement said on Twitter.

The government should declare a climate emergency and protect the people, the climate group added.

The environmentalists also posted video, showing the police trying to remove them and their banners from the roadway.

On Sunday, the Swiss citizens held a referendum and voted for a new Federal law on climate protection, providing for the reduction of greenhouse emissions to zero level by 2050, among other things.

The change was supported by 59% of the Swiss population supported and rejected by 41%.

Climate activism on the roads has been on the rise across Europe over the past year. In May, dozens of Just Stop Oil climate activists blocked traffic on four bridges in London as part of their protest against the development of new oil and gas fields. Earlier in the month, the Hague police arrested more than 1,500 climate activists for blocking the A12 motorway in the city during an environmental protest staged by the Extinction Rebellion group.

