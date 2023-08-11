Open Menu

Climate Activists Briefly Block Rhine Traffic In Basel

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Climate activists briefly block Rhine traffic in Basel

Climate activists who on Friday scaled down from a bridge in the heart of Basel, blocking oil tankers and other vessels on the Rhine for hours, have ended their operation, organisers said

Climate activists who on Friday scaled down from a bridge in the heart of Basel, blocking oil tankers and other vessels on the Rhine for hours, have ended their operation, organisers said.

"The blockade has been lifted," the Collective Climate Justice said shortly after 2:00 pm (1200 GMT) on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement came eight hours after around a dozen of the Collective's activists gathered at the Dreirosen Bridge in the northern Swiss city of to disrupt traffic on the Rhine, one of Europe's main shipping routes.

Five of them had descended from the bridge and strung a banner demanding "Freedom of movement for people rather than for oil tankers".

Another banner had a drawing of a stop sign and the word "Colonial".

Basel's cantonal police had decided to close shipping traffic on the Rhine while the hours-long demonstration took place, leaving around a dozen vessels blocked.

"The top priority is to ensure that none of the people involved are injured," a police spokesman told AFP while the demonstration was still underway.

The Collective Climate Justice activists were taking part in a "No Borders" climate camp, which had permission to pitch tents near the bridge.

After announcing the end of the action, accompanied with a picture of five empty harnesses dangling under the bridge, the Collective warned on the X platform that people returning to "the camp are being controlled by police."

