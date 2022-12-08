UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Glue Themselves To Airport's Taxiways In Berlin, Munich

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2022 | 08:14 PM

Climate activists from the Letzte Generation movement have glued themselves to the taxiways of airports in Berlin and Munich.

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Climate activists from the Letzte Generation movement have glued themselves to the taxiways of airports in Berlin and Munich.

"We are on the taxiways of Berlin and Munich airports. Glued ... We are directly confronting the causes of climate catastrophe - for everyone," the movement said on Twitter.

The movement also posted a photo of people sitting on the tarmac at Berlin's Brandenburg airport with their palms glued to it.

Activists oppose air transport because of the greater amount of CO2 that planes release into the atmosphere.

They also demand the setting of a speed limit of 62 miles per hour on German autobahns and more affordable public transport.

In late November, environmental activists had already entered the grounds of the Berlin airport. Two runways were temporarily blocked and as a result, flights to Cologne, Bonn, and Stuttgart were delayed by about 30 minutes, and five arriving flights were unable to land.

