Open Menu

Climate Activists Halt Traffic At Two German Airports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Climate activists halt traffic at two German airports

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Climate activists demonstrated at four German airports on Thursday, glueing themselves to the tarmac and briefly bringing air traffic to a halt at two before being arrested.

Activist group "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) said its members had entered four German airports -- Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg, Berlin and Stuttgart -- unfurling banners reading "Oil kills".

"A total of eight people entered the taxiways as early as 5:00 am and stuck themselves to the asphalt," the climate organisation said in a statement.

They did not enter the main runways.

Airport operators at Nuremberg and Cologne-Bonn airports said that air traffic was suspended due to police operations but resumed after about two hours at both sites.

In Berlin and Stuttgart, the people stuck on the runway were quickly removed by police and air operations were not affected, police and airport sources told AFP.

All eight activists involved in the protests were arrested, police confirmed to AFP.

Last Generation is known for mounting eye-catching protests -- from throwing mashed potatoes at paintings in museums to glueing themselves onto busy roads.

In July activists from the group halted traffic for two hours during the busy summer holiday season by glueing themselves to the tarmac at Germany's busiest airport, Frankfurt.

Related Topics

Police German Oil Traffic Germany Stuttgart Frankfurt Berlin Reading July All From Airport

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

11 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

11 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

11 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

11 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

11 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

11 hours ago

More Stories From World