Climate activists halt traffic at two German airports

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Climate activists demonstrated at four German airports on Thursday, glueing themselves to the tarmac and briefly bringing air traffic to a halt at two before being arrested.

Activist group "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) said its members had entered four German airports -- Cologne-Bonn, Nuremberg, Berlin and Stuttgart -- unfurling banners reading "Oil kills".

"A total of eight people entered the taxiways as early as 5:00 am and stuck themselves to the asphalt," the climate organisation said in a statement.

They did not enter the main runways.

Airport operators at Nuremberg and Cologne-Bonn airports said that air traffic was suspended due to police operations but resumed after about two hours at both sites.

In Berlin and Stuttgart, the people stuck on the runway were quickly removed by police and air operations were not affected, police and airport sources told AFP.

All eight activists involved in the protests were arrested, police confirmed to AFP.

Last Generation is known for mounting eye-catching protests -- from throwing mashed potatoes at paintings in museums to glueing themselves onto busy roads.

In July activists from the group halted traffic for two hours during the busy summer holiday season by glueing themselves to the tarmac at Germany's busiest airport, Frankfurt.