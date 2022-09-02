UrduPoint.com

Climate Activists Invade UK Parliament To Demand Say As Tory Leadership Vote Closes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Climate Activists Invade UK Parliament to Demand Say as Tory Leadership Vote Closes

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A group of British climate activists superglued themselves to the speaker's chair in parliament on Friday to call for more inclusive decision-making as a vote on the UK's next prime minister drew to a close.

Extinction Rebellion said some 50 people rallied at the House of Commons to demand that Westminster give power back to the people amid the deepening cost-of-living crisis and environmental destruction.

The group said in a manifesto that three activists had booked on an official tour of the building. They glued themselves in a chain around the speaker's chair and took turns to read a speech that called for a citizens' assembly "to cut through the corruption deep in the heart of Westminster."

"It is possible to act on climate and costs in a way that is fair and supports everyone.

But our political system is too out of date and out of touch to see beyond the next election cycle... We need a new way of making decisions, where more voices are heard, not just those at the top," it read.

Police were called to escort protesters out of the building. Extinction Rebellion said that several arrests had been made. The Metropolitan Police said Met officers and parliamentary staff were responding.

The protest came on the last day of voting in the Conservative leadership race, with results expected in a couple of days. The choice is between former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. Whoever wins will run both the party and the country.

