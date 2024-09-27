London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) A UK judge on Friday jailed two climate activists who threw soup at Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" at London's National Gallery in 2022 for terms of two years and 20 months respectively.

Just Stop Oil protesters Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, were convicted at London's Southwark Crown Court of criminal damage in July.

Greenpeace UK's co-executive director, Will McCallum, called the sentence "a draconian and disproportionate punishment for a protest that caused minor damage to a picture frame".

Plummer and Holland had pleaded not guilty over the incident in October 2022.