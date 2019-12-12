Climate activists protest new plans amid EU summit

Climate activists on Thursday protested new action plans of European countries for climate change ahead of EU leaders' summit

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Climate activists on Thursday protested new action plans of European countries for climate change ahead of EU leaders' summit.

Greenpeace activists unfurled a huge banner saying "climate emergency" and released fake fire to EU's new headquarters in Brussels.

Greenpeace on its official website said: "61 activists representing seven European countries have taken the climate emergency to the heart of European political power, as government leaders arrive in Brussels for a summit on EU climate action." "After arriving in a vintage red fire engine, the 28 climbers, with 33 more activists from Greenpeace Belgium on the ground, scaled the summit venue and wrapped the building with images of giant lapping red and yellow flames, setting off billowing clouds of black and white smoke, red distress flares, and sounding a loud fire alarm," it added.

Greenpeace also said on Twitter about the protests: "In this very building, Leaders of EU countries are currently discussing what climate actions to take by 2050. But that's just too late! We have no more time for delays. So activists today sent them a taste of #ClimateEmergency, to say ACT NOW!" The European Commission on Wednesday presented a climate plan billed as the "European Green Deal".

The document outlines a road map for the EU's economic transition, meant to transform Europe into the world's first climate-neutral continent by 2050 through climate-friendly and sustainable solutions, creating economic development and job opportunities.