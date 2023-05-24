Climate Activists Protesting Near Parliament in Vienna, Demanding Talks With Government

European environmental movement Letzte Generation (Last Generation) said on Wednesday that it had organized a protest at the parliament building in Vienna, demanding that the government and lawmakers discuss issues of climate change with the activists

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) European environmental movement Letzte Generation (Last Generation) said on Wednesday that it had organized a protest at the parliament building in Vienna, demanding that the government and lawmakers discuss issues of climate change with the activists.

"We reaffirm our offer of talks to the government. Today, we have installed a negotiating table before the parliament and are eagerly waiting for a sign from (Austrian Chancellor) Karl Nehammer," the group said on social media.

The activists have also brought 93 proposals developed by the so-called climate assembly of Austrian citizens on how to deal with climate change, the movement stated, adding that these proposals are being ignored by the government.

"If the government violates the constitution and the Paris Agreement on climate and so poses a threat to life, health and property of the population, our representatives have to act," the group said.

In its coalition agreement, the current Austrian government led by Nehammer has set the goal of reaching climate neutrality for Austria by 2040. Last July, Austria's climate assembly put forward a number of proposals aimed at reaching this target, which include introduction of speed limits and the compulsory installation of solar systems on large and communal buildings, among other things.