LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) New UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's assurances that he would honor the commitments of his predecessor in cutting country's net carbon emissions to zero by 2050 are unlikely to play out in practice, climate activists told Sputnik on Friday.

In June, then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May vowed to cut net greenhouse emissions down to almost zero by 2015, which means that the emission from houses, transport, farming and industry would be maximum reduced, while the remaining part would be compensated by planting trees. Johnson has already voiced commitment to the goal.

"In a way this 2050 target is another form of denialism. What I mean by that is that they are essentially saying, ok we don't want to do anything about climate but if we claim we'll achieve something in 30 years-time, people will think we're wonderful," Donnachadh McCarthy, the founder of the Climate Media Coalition and a member of the eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion, told Sputnik.

He pointed out that the real steps of the ruling Conservative Party showed that the government was not going to intensify climate protection efforts.

"What's really important though is what they are doing now. I mean if you look at the people he's [Johnson] appointed, say in the Transport Department, he's [Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps] an enthusiastic lobbyist for aviation expansion and road expansion. Almost every single member of the new Cabinet voted for Heathrow [airport] expansion and for fracking, so it's a really worrying time," McCarthy stressed.

The activist noted that the Conservative Party was implementing an anti-climate agenda like US President Donald Trump but, unlike the US leader, the Tories were covering their real policy with verbal commitments to the 2050 goals.

"They've decimated the solar industry and the on-shore wind industry. And they have poured billions into not only North Sea oil but the oil industry of developing nations. So in many ways the British government is already worse than Trump on climate action," McCarthy added.

Another activist, Chief Executive of Friends of the Earth Craig Bennett, expressed concern over Johnson's readiness to withdraw the United Kingdom from the European Union without a deal in case of failure to reach any suitable agreement, as it could have deplorable consequences for the climate protection policy.

"It is beyond doubt that leaving the EU without a deal would be a disaster for nature, the climate and our health. Following this with a quick and dirty trade deal with Donald Trump would compound the catastrophe," Bennett said, adding that some ministers' positive stance on such an option was especially alarming.

Johnson became the new prime minister of the United Kingdom on Wednesday, replacing May, who resigned over her failure to ensure Brexit within the set time limits.