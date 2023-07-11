Climate Activists Spray Hotel, Prada Store in Central Vienna

Members of the Last Generation campaign group on Tuesday sprayed paint on the Park Hyatt hotel and a Prada store in central Vienna in protest against wealthy people who are allegedly exacerbating the climate crisis

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Members of the Last Generation campaign group on Tuesday sprayed paint on the Park Hyatt hotel and a Prada store in central Vienna in protest against wealthy people who are allegedly exacerbating the climate crisis.

"Today we are marking the symbols of decadence and waste with warning paint: a posh hotel and luxury stores," the group wrote on Twitter.

The post is accompanied by videos of climate activists spraying paint on the facade of the Park Hyatt hotel in central Vienna. In another video, activists are covering the facade of the Prada store in orange paint.

"How are we going to achieve our climate goals if super-rich jets are flying over our heads and air-conditioning their ten luxury villas? While most of the population has reduced emissions since 1990, carbon emissions have skyrocketed among the wealthiest � by a whopping 45% for 1% of the richest people," a participant in the action, 20-year-old student Simon Marcher,� was quoted as saying by the group.

According to the group,� the powder used for the protest consists of colored corn starch, which is non-toxic, biodegradable and can be completely removed from surfaces.