Open Menu

Climate Activists Spray Hotel, Prada Store In Central Vienna

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 07:43 PM

Climate Activists Spray Hotel, Prada Store in Central Vienna

Members of the Last Generation campaign group on Tuesday sprayed paint on the Park Hyatt hotel and a Prada store in central Vienna in protest against wealthy people who are allegedly exacerbating the climate crisis

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Members of the Last Generation campaign group on Tuesday sprayed paint on the Park Hyatt hotel and a Prada store in central Vienna in protest against wealthy people who are allegedly exacerbating the climate crisis.

"Today we are marking the symbols of decadence and waste with warning paint: a posh hotel and luxury stores," the group wrote on Twitter.

The post is accompanied by videos of climate activists spraying paint on the facade of the Park Hyatt hotel in central Vienna. In another video, activists are covering the facade of the Prada store in orange paint.

"How are we going to achieve our climate goals if super-rich jets are flying over our heads and air-conditioning their ten luxury villas? While most of the population has reduced emissions since 1990, carbon emissions have skyrocketed among the wealthiest � by a whopping 45% for 1% of the richest people," a participant in the action, 20-year-old student Simon Marcher,� was quoted as saying by the group.

According to the group,� the powder used for the protest consists of colored corn starch, which is non-toxic, biodegradable and can be completely removed from surfaces.

Related Topics

Protest Twitter Hotel Student Orange Vienna Post From

Recent Stories

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

Member Custom holds meeting with PCMEA

17 minutes ago
 Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia ..

Director LDA's One Window Cell transferred, Rafia Nazir appointed

17 minutes ago
 Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delive ..

Russia Blocks UNSC Resolution to Extend Aid Delivery to Syria Via Turkey for 9 M ..

17 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up n ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) set up new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid ..

17 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

24 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligenc ..

US Sanctions Head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

17 minutes ago
Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Confl ..

Blinken Says Decision on When to End Ukraine Conflict Up to Kiev

17 minutes ago
 PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, inst ..

PM views Saudi leadership's generous support, instrumental in securing IMF deal

25 minutes ago
 Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PA ..

Rubab Ayesha's books launching ceremony held at PAC

25 minutes ago
 UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissi ..

UAE accelerates to net zero with nationwide emissions reduction of 40% by 2030 i ..

44 minutes ago
 ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in mil ..

ATC extends remand of PTI former MPA's son in military check-post attack case

17 minutes ago
 Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

Gold rates down by 4,500 per tola

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World