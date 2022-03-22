LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) UK activists on Tuesday announced that they will take the government to the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg after the Court of Appeal rejected their claim that it has violated human rights by failing to implement effective measures to uphold its Paris Agreement commitments.

"We're taking Gov to Strasbourg after Court of Appeal denies Paris Agreement is relevant to right to life," the environmental litigation charity Plan B Earth said on Twitter.

According to the campaign group, the judge argued that there was no binding authority which required the government to take the limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.

7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels into consideration when considering its legal obligation to safeguard the lives and family lives of its citizens.

"The British Courts' refusal to consider the Paris Agreement relevant to the analysis of the right to life - in stark contrast to their counterparts in the Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and elsewhere - is bizarre and irrational," Plan B Earth director Tim Crosland was quoted as saying.

The UK government has pledged itself to net zero emissions by 2050, but campaigners claim that this commitment is undermined by its continuous support to coal and aviation and the financing of fossil fuel projects overseas.