Climate activists urge Pope Francis to help halt oil and gas exploration in Congo

NAIROBI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Pursuing an end to oil and gas extraction in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, climate activists are looking to Pope Francis for support.

In a report released in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday by a consortium of climate activists under group 350 (an international environmental organization whose goal is to end the use of fossil fuels and transition to renewable energy), the activists are asking for the Pope's support to save flora and fauna in Congo from pollution.

The local communities, who depend on the region's resources for their livelihood, are said to suffer as a result of such explorations and mining activities, according to the campaigners.

"Our protected areas are under threat - from the oil exploration activities in Virunga National Park," said climate activist Bonaventure Bondo.

"This comes at a time when all the signs point to the urgent need to shift away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, to contain global heating and avert catastrophic climate impacts.

We appeal to Pope Francis to engage our government on this very crucial matter, to call for the stop to these fossil fuel projects and the prioritization of renewable energy." Lex Mulwa, a Kenyan environmentalist, told Anadolu that "the Pope's advocacy for environmental causes is what we need. We just need to safeguard this rich environment which has unique trees and animals like no other place; exploration will lead to environmental degradation and cause harm to the local communities." Environment and climate activists hope that the Pope, who is well known for supporting environmental concerns, may draw attention to their problem on a global scale and exert pressure on the Congo government to reevaluate its oil and gas policy. Regarding the activists' plea, the Pope has not yet made any remarks.

Pope Francis, who is 86, will visit Congo and South Sudan from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5.

The pontiff will arrive in Kinshasa on Tuesday and stay until Feb. 3 before traveling to South Sudan's capital, Juba.