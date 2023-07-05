Climate Activists Who Disrupted Wimbledon Tennis Match in UK Arrested - Organizer

Just Stop Oil activists who disrupted the match of the Wimbledon tennis tournament between Bulgarian athlete Grigor Dimitrov and Japan's Sho Shimabukuro have been arrested, the organizers of the tournament said on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, a 68-year-old teacher and a 66-year-old musician ran onto court number 18 and scattered confetti, sparkles and puzzle pieces during the second set of the match. The match was suspended while the tournament staff cleaned up the court.

"Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds," the organizers said on Twitter.

The Just Stop Oil movement has been holding protests in London for several months, calling for an end to oil and gas extraction. In May, London police said that their protests cost the authorities more than 3.5 million Pounds ($4.3 million) since April 24, with officers being extracted from their duties for the equivalent of almost 11,000 shifts.