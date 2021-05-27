UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Activists Win At Least 2 Seats On ExxonMobil Board

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:14 AM

Climate activists win at least 2 seats on ExxonMobil board

ExxonMobil shareholders on Wednesday elected at least two candidates backed by activist investors who challenged the oil giant's policies on climate change, in a win for environmentalists

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :ExxonMobil shareholders on Wednesday elected at least two candidates backed by activist investors who challenged the oil giant's policies on climate change, in a win for environmentalists.

The oil giant announced that Gregory Goff and Kaisa Hietala had secured enough votes to join ExxonMobil's board, along with several incumbent directors who were reelected.

Goff and Hietala were backed Engine No. 1, which had nominated four people in all. An ExxonMobil official said the vote was too close to call on whether the other two Engine No. 1 candidates would join the board instead of incumbent directors.

