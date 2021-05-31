UrduPoint.com
Climate Among Key Areas For Potential China-U.S. Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Climate is one of the key areas for potential cooperation between China and the United States, Henry Paulson, chairman of the Paulson Institute, has said

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Climate is one of the key areas for potential cooperation between China and the United States, Henry Paulson, chairman of the Paulson Institute, has said.

It is important that the two countries promote the free flow of environmental goods and services by removing barriers such as tariffs, explore joint developments in clean technology, and develop the means of pricing natural resources, said Paulson at the International Finance Forum 2021 Spring Meetings in Beijing. The two-day event closed on Sunday.

"The world will benefit from cooperation between the officials and businesses of both countries on climate change," he said.

Deeming the China-U.S. relationship the most important in the world, the former U.S. Treasury Secretary stressed that it is in the interests of both countries that competition should be "as healthy as possible" without unnecessary confrontation.

The bilateral economic linkages, though the source of so much tensions today, benefit both nations in important ways, Paulson said, adding that such linkages have the potential to increase mutual benefit.

