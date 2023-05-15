Climate Change Activists Block Traffic in Vienna - Environmental Group

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Letzte Generation (Last Generation) environmental group said on Monday its activists had once again blocked traffic in the center of Vienna, pressing their call on the Austrian government to take urgent measures on environment protection.

"As the Federal government is still inactive and keeps ignoring the 93 demands of the Climate Council, the citizens have significantly expanded their protests. Dozens of desperate people have glued themselves to the road in order to make it impossible for this to go on," the group's press-service said.

In particular, the activists glued themselves to the roadways at Schwarzenbergplatz square and on four bridges ” Nordbruecke, Floridsdorfer Bruecke, Reichsbruecke and Praterbruecke ” in the Austrian capital.

The protesters urged the authorities to start with simple measures on environment protection, such as imposing a 100 kph (62 mph) speed limit on the highways and a ban on drilling new oil and gas wells.

The Letzte Generation group was founded in 2021 and has already become notorious after a series of high-profile actions, trying to draw attention to climate issues. In March, activists from the green movement poured paint and water over the building of the German Transport Ministry in Berlin, demanding more decisive climate action from the government.