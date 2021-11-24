UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Becomes UK's Biggest Concern With Highest Ever Score - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:54 PM

Climate change and pollution topped the list of the United Kingdom's concerns with the highest score since the issue was added to the Ipsos Mori survey over 30 years ago

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Climate change and pollution topped the list of the United Kingdom's concerns with the highest score since the issue was added to the Ipsos Mori survey over 30 years ago.

The poll was conducted among 1,009 UK adults from November 5-11, covering the end of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

It showed that four in 10 Brits saw climate change as the most important issue facing the UK today. Concern about environment was equally high among both Conservative and Labour voters as well as respondents across a wide range of demographic and social groups.

By contrast, just over two people in 10 said they were worried about Brexit and the economy. COVID-19 was the second-biggest concern, with over a quarter mentioning it as the most important challenge.

