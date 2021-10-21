Climate Change Boosts Global Tension With Country-Level Instability - White House

The first ever US National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) to address climate change warns of global instability, with the potential for increased conflict between nations amid a struggle to reduce harmful emissions, the White House said on Monday

"The three broad category of risks are: 1) increased geopolitical tension as countries argue over who should be doing more, and how quickly, and compete in the ensuing energy transition; 2) cross-border geopolitical flashpoints from the physical effects of climate change as countries take steps to secure their interests; and 3) climate effects straining country-level stability in select countries and regions of concern," a White House fact sheet summarizing the NIE said.

The NIE is a consensus report drafted with input from 18 US intelligence agencies. It is one of four reports released by the Biden administration on Thursday ahead of an upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, according to the White House.