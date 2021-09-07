UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Fuelling Surge In Property Insurance: Swiss Re

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 12:47 AM

Climate change fuelling surge in property insurance: Swiss Re

Climate change will help propel a threefold surge in property insurance premiums over the coming two decades, according to a study published on Monday by Swiss Re

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Climate change will help propel a threefold surge in property insurance premiums over the coming two decades, according to a study published on Monday by Swiss Re.

More frequent and stronger weather events, rising seas and wildfires driven by man-made changes to the world's climate will see demand for insurance protection for buildings and infrastructure grow faster than other segments of the industry, it said.

That trend will reinforce long-term shifts driven by urbanisation and rising wealth in emerging economies, the company said in a report for the annual Rendezvous September reinsurance industry gathering in Zurich.

Swiss Re, which provides insurance for other insurance companies, set out to forecast the major trends driving the sector until 2040.

According to its study, while premiums in property and casualty reinsurance combined will more than double to $4.3 trillion (3.6 trillion Euros), those for property alone are set to almost triple.

At $1.3 trillion in 2040, property-related premiums will account for 29 percent of all premiums collected, up from about 25 percent in 2020, it said.

With more people living in cities and growing wealth in emerging economies, more homes, rail lines, power stations and other critical infrastructure will need protection. Property premiums stood at around $450 billion in 2020.

The share of premiums from motor insurance, on the other hand, is expected to decline to around 32 percent from 42 percent in 2020, even as the absolute number grows strongly.

One the one hand, rising wealth in emerging economies will see more people who can afford a vehicle. On the other, technology -- such as assisted driving -- and new forms of mobility -- scooters, e-bikes and pooled ownership -- will reduce demand for insurance.

Motor insurance premiums are expected to double to around $1.4 trillion, from $766 billion in 2020.

Related Topics

Weather World Technology Company Vehicle September 2020 All From Industry Share Billion

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

Expo 2020 Dubai...History in the making: Officials

5 minutes ago
 IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of gover ..

IGCF 2021 to analyse the future readiness of government communications with 79 A ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

3 hours ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

3 hours ago
 State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Fl ..

State Department Blocking Private US Evacuation Flights From Afghanistan - Rescu ..

3 minutes ago
 Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvem ..

Four metre-readers suspended over alleged involvement in power pilferage

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.