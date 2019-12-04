UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Greatest Threat To Global Health: World Health Organization (WHO)

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:19 PM

Climate change is the greatest threat to global health in the 21st Century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO)

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Climate change is the greatest threat to global health in the 21st Century, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

In a recent report, the WHO said health professionals have a duty to protect people from climate impacts, outbreaks of infectious diseases and the effects of malnutrition as well as to treat people affected by cancer and other non-communicable diseases caused by environmental pollution.

The report aimed to raise awareness of the health effects of climate change.

The WHO also called on the global health community to add its voice to the call for a strong and effective climate agreement.

The climate agreement aimed to reduce climate change and improve health, including reducing the number of deaths from cancer and respiratory and cardiovascular diseases that are caused by air pollution.

The agreement committed to contribute to the development and implementation of measures to limit climate change and protect countries, communities and workplaces.

