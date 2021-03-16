UrduPoint.com
Climate Change Remains Challenge, Should Be No Backsliding After Pandemic - Von Der Leyen

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Climate Change Remains Challenge, Should Be No Backsliding After Pandemic - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed on Tuesday that since the climate change remains a massive crisis beyond COVID-19, there should not be any backsliding and return to energy production with the use of fossil fuels when the pandemic is over.

"Climate change is the massive crisis beyond COVID-19, and therefore, after the pandemic, there can be no backsliding, no return to economic activity based on fossil fuels at the expense of climate and nature. Let me be clear, the European Green Deal is as important today as it has been before COVID-19. If anything, it has become even more important. There is increasing evidence that the loss of biodiversity is one of the root causes for this global pandemic and while much of the world's activity froze during lockdowns and shutdowns, our planet continued to get hotter," von der Leyen said in an address to the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue 2021 forum.

Von der Leyen also called on the global community to commit to "climate neutrality" by 2050, noting that this would be a "powerful message" in the run-up to the COP26 climate change conference.

The commission president also expressed the belief that the world needs a "Paris-style agreement" for biodiversity.

The European Union is set to present a legal framework for restoration of eco-systems in order to protect 30 percent of land and sea in the bloc, von der Leyen announced.

