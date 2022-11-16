UrduPoint.com

Climate Change Set To 'increase Hunger' In Africa: UN

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 06:48 PM

Climate change set to 'increase hunger' in Africa: UN

As COP27 delegates in Egypt debate planet-heating emissions, the climate crisis is exacerbating devastating hunger across several African nations and will worsen further without urgent action, the UN said on Wednesday

Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :As COP27 delegates in Egypt debate planet-heating emissions, the climate crisis is exacerbating devastating hunger across several African nations and will worsen further without urgent action, the UN said on Wednesday.

"If drastic measures are not taken urgently, hunger will increase as climate change is felt everywhere, most intensely in vulnerable areas, such as Sudan," said Zitouni Ould-Dada, from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

Sudan is among the East African nations facing "acute food insecurity", the Famine Early Warnings Systems Network warned earlier this month, highlighting the dire situation, especially in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

As the COP27 summit opened, a joint statement from over a dozen UN agencies and major charities warned the Horn of Africa was gripped by the "longest and most severe drought in recent history", warning that parts of Somalia are "projected to face famine".

Africa is home to some of the countries least responsible for carbon emissions but hardest hit by an onslaught of weather extremes.

Sudan, like many other countries on the continent, has been hit hard in recent years by erratic weather patterns -- harsh droughts and searing temperatures followed by torrential rains.

Around a third of the population, over 15 million people, will need aid next year, the highest level for over a decade, according to the World Food Program (WFP).

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Weather World United Nations Egypt Agriculture Drought Ethiopia Sudan Kenya From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deat ..

Syria Confirms Almost 1,400 Cholera Cases, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

2 minutes ago
 ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships conti ..

ITF Pakistan J7 World Juniors Tennis C'ships continues

2 minutes ago
 31 milkmen held over adulteration; 630 litres adul ..

31 milkmen held over adulteration; 630 litres adulterated milk discarded

2 minutes ago
 PTI long march aimed to create chaos in country: J ..

PTI long march aimed to create chaos in country: Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukrain ..

IAEA Head Says Expert Missions to 4 NPPs in Ukraine Scheduled for November, Dece ..

5 minutes ago
 US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather Mor ..

US Will Continue to Work With Allies to Gather More Info on Explosion in Poland ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.