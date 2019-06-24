UrduPoint.com
Climate Change, Subsequent Major Floods Have Devastating Effect On Libya - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 09:00 PM

SOLFERINO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Climate change has had a detrimental effect on Libya, causing floods that, in turn, have created emergency situations in the country's south, Osama Bokhrais Shuaibi, the head of the International Relations Department in the Libyan Red Crescent, told Sputnik, citing the situation in the southern Libyan city of Ghat.

"Climate change is having a very negative impact on Libya. Ghat city is facing huge floods, a lot of rain. We had to organize an emergency response to help the city," Shuaibi said.

According to a UN Office of the Coordination of Human Affairs (OCHA) report released earlier in June, at least four people died, 4,000 were displaced and over 20,000 were affected by the flooding in southwestern Libya since late May.

The same report said that while floods have subsided in most areas, houses and public infrastructure in southern Libya, including Ghat's hospital and water system, remain severely damaged.

