Climate Change To Cost Germany Up To $959Bln By 2050 - Report

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2023 | 08:56 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) Extreme weather caused by climate change may cost Germany almost a trillion Euros by 2050, a report penned on behalf of the German environmental ministry in collaboration with the economic ministry warns.

The 111-page study estimated that Germany lost at least 145 billion euros ($154 billion) between 2000 and 2021 to the impacts of climate change, of which 80 billion was lost over five years ending in 2021.

Researchers estimate that the cumulative economic damage will reach between 280 billion euros ($298 billion) and 900 billion euros ($959 billion) by mid-century, depending on how fast the temperatures will rise.

"Climate change has already had severe economic ramifications and they can worsen drastically," Stefan Wenzel, the economic ministry's parliamentary state secretary, said, referring to the droughts of 2018-2019 and the devastating flooding of 2021.

The study comes amid debates in the German government about a climate adaptation strategy that seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions while protecting the national economy against climate shocks that are already unavoidable.

