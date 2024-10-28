Climate Change-worsened Floods Wreak Havoc In Africa
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Lokoja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Every rainy season for the past 12 years, floods have swept through 67-year-old Idris Egbunu's house in central Nigeria.
It is always the same story -- the Niger River bursts its banks and the waters claim his home for weeks on end, until he can return and take stock of the damage.
The house then needs cleaning, repairs, fumigation and repainting, until the next rainy season.
Flooding is almost inevitable around Lokoja in Nigeria's Kogi state, where Africa's third-longest river meets its main tributary, the Benue.
But across vast areas of Africa, climate change has thrown weather patterns into disarray and made flooding much more severe, especially this year.
Devastating inundations are threatening the survival of millions of residents on the continent. Homes have been wrecked and crops ruined, jeopardising regional food security.
Torrential rains and severe flooding have affected around 6.9 million people in West and Central Africa so far in 2024, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
Residents and officials around Lokoja said floods first became more severe in Kogi state in 2012 and have battered the area each year since.
In 2022, Nigeria's worst floods in a decade killed more than 500 people and displaced 1.
4 million.
Sandra Musa, an emergency agency adviser to the Kogi state governor, believes this year's flooding has not yet reached the level seen in 2022, but warned it was "very, very bad".
"Usually at this time of year the water level drops, but here it's rising again," she told AFP, estimating that the floods have affected around two million people in the state.
Fatima Bilyaminu, a 31-year-old mother and shopkeeper, can only get to her house in the Adankolo district of Lokoja by boat as a result of the waters.
The swollen river rises almost to the windows, while water hyacinths float past the crumbling building.
"I lost everything. My bed, my cushioned chair, my wardrobe, my kitchen equipment," she told AFP.
With no money to rent a house elsewhere, she has little choice but to keep living in the small concrete building and repair it, flood after flood.
Africa is bearing the brunt of climate change, even though it only contributes around four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a recent report by the World Meteorological Organisation.
This year is set to overtake 2023 as the world's hottest on record.
Recent Stories
Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan
PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points
Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024
Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
More Stories From World
-
15th Saudi relief plane departs for Lebanon with essential aid supplies17 seconds ago
-
Burundi's Vice President Arrives in Riyadh for FII810 minutes ago
-
Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre10 minutes ago
-
Uruguay heads for run-off vote in presidential race20 minutes ago
-
Biden to cast his early-voting ballot in presidential election on Monday20 minutes ago
-
Centre-left opposition triumphs in Lithuania election40 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ruling party leader vows reforms, seeks to continue government40 minutes ago
-
Right-wing parties win in Brazil's municipal elections1 hour ago
-
Left, center-right candidates to duel in Uruguay presidential runoff1 hour ago
-
Japan PM vows to stay on despite election debacle2 hours ago
-
Maxey scores 45 points to propel 76ers over Pacers2 hours ago
-
Conservatives top Bulgarian elections but fall short of majority2 hours ago