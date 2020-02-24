Climate Changes Threaten Irreversible Global Security Threats - US Advocacy Group

Plausible climate change trajectories stalk the world with potential and most likely irreversible security consequences ranging from high to catastrophic, according to a report by the US Center for Climate and Security on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Plausible climate change trajectories stalk the world with potential and most likely irreversible security consequences ranging from high to catastrophic, according to a report by the US Center for Climate and Security on Monday.

"Even at scenarios of low warming, each region of the world will face severe risks to national and global security in the next three decades. Higher levels of warming will pose catastrophic and likely irreversible, global security risks over the course of the 21st century," the report said.

The US Center for Climate and Security explained that a near-term scenario of climate change, in which the world warms 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels by mid-century, would pose 'High' to 'Very High' security threats.

A medium-to-long term scenario in which the world warms as high as 2-4 degrees Celsius (3.6-7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) would pose a 'Very High' to 'Catastrophic' threat to global and national security, the report said.

The world has already warmed to slightly below 1C compared to pre-industrial temperatures, the report added.

The Trump administration has reversed many regulatory and executive actions intended to mitigate climate change, including withdrawing the United States from the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that warnings of impending consequences are at best exaggerated and at worse intended to force the country to pay billions of Dollars to other nations.