UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Changes Threaten Irreversible Global Security Threats - US Advocacy Group

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

Climate Changes Threaten Irreversible Global Security Threats - US Advocacy Group

Plausible climate change trajectories stalk the world with potential and most likely irreversible security consequences ranging from high to catastrophic, according to a report by the US Center for Climate and Security on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2020) Plausible climate change trajectories stalk the world with potential and most likely irreversible security consequences ranging from high to catastrophic, according to a report by the US Center for Climate and Security on Monday.

"Even at scenarios of low warming, each region of the world will face severe risks to national and global security in the next three decades. Higher levels of warming will pose catastrophic and likely irreversible, global security risks over the course of the 21st century," the report said.

The US Center for Climate and Security explained that a near-term scenario of climate change, in which the world warms 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) over pre-industrial levels by mid-century, would pose 'High' to 'Very High' security threats.

A medium-to-long term scenario in which the world warms as high as 2-4 degrees Celsius (3.6-7.2 degrees Fahrenheit) would pose a 'Very High' to 'Catastrophic' threat to global and national security, the report said.

The world has already warmed to slightly below 1C compared to pre-industrial temperatures, the report added.

The Trump administration has reversed many regulatory and executive actions intended to mitigate climate change, including withdrawing the United States from the 2016 Paris Climate Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that warnings of impending consequences are at best exaggerated and at worse intended to force the country to pay billions of Dollars to other nations.

Related Topics

Century World Trump Paris United States Gas 2016 From Agreement Best Billion

Recent Stories

US Bill Aims to Sanction Officials in Lebanon Over ..

4 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

41 minutes ago

FM Qureshi condoles death of renowned Islamic scho ..

4 minutes ago

Jamia Milia High School organizes Scientific Exhib ..

4 minutes ago

President Trump will take up Kashmir issue with Mo ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 catches 6 feet snake from school in Jh ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.