Climate commitments of G7 summit do not meet expectations'

Although G7 countries' commitments and pledges on ending fossil fuel use are welcome, they do not meet the expectation on needed actions against climate change in general, according to experts

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :- Although G7 countries' commitments and pledges on ending fossil fuel use are welcome, they do not meet the expectation on needed actions against climate change in general, according to experts.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on the occasions of the "green" outcomes of the G7 summit recently held in Cornwall, UK, Manuel Pulgar-Vidal, the head of World Wide Fund for Nature global climate and energy practice, said words on climate action are welcome but climate commitments remain "disappointingly short" of what is needed.

"We expect that by November, the G7 members will have stepped up the climate efforts to match the abyss we are staring into. We need politicians to be single-minded about this unprecedented challenge," said Vidal, who was also Peru's environment minister from 2011 to 2016.

Reminding the G7 countries' commitments against coal, he underlined that there is a need for action on ending exploration and mining of all fossil fuels as well as its subsidies, by considering the most vulnerable countries and communities affected by climate change.

"We need to see specific plans to repurpose public finance to boldly accelerate the full deployment of renewable energy and nature-based solutions, all in a just transition to a new, climate- and nature-aligned economy," Vidal noted.

Calling on world leaders to create a "Global Commission for Economy and Nature," Vidal said he expects the G7 to strengthen their call for canceling all fossil fuels subsidies much earlier than 2025.

"Finally, we are talking about the richest countries shaping our future. ... They must align all public finance towards a climate- and nature-positive, equitable global economy and firmly regulate private financial flows to that same direction," he concluded.