UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Crisis Contributing To Terrorism In Iraq - Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 01:00 AM

Climate Crisis Contributing to Terrorism in Iraq - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Climate change has been worsening water scarcity in Iraq, driving young people to poverty and onto the path of crime and terrorism, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad said Thursday.

"Climate crisis led many Iraqis to leave their homes, their agricultural land and led to an increase in unemployment to 60% within the youth under 25, which will drive them towards crime and terrorism," he told a US-sponsored virtual climate summit.

The Basra province in southern Iraq has been the most affected by the years-long water crisis, with many people having to leave their homes because poor water supplies left them unable to sustain themselves through agriculture.

"Citizens who lack economic opportunities remain an easy prey to Daesh [IS, banned in Russia] and, unless we enable all citizens to go back to their homes.

.. the danger will remain," Inad warned.

He attributed a rise of violence in the region to the rising sea levels and droughts. He said climate change was piling pressure on the nation's electrical grid, and the Iraqi government saw limited electric power as a threat to security.

"Iraq joining the Paris agreement is a step in the right direction. To use new energy and sustainability to stay on the face of this planet and to reduce emissions... I am working closely with my colleagues and the government to put together a plan so that we can fight this fight together," he said.

Related Topics

Poor Water Agriculture Iraq Young Paris Basra All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

33 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

2 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

18 minutes ago

Sindh govt to comply with NCOC advisory to contain ..

18 minutes ago

Covid 3rd wave peak in France 'appears to be behin ..

1 hour ago

UN chief slams terrorist attack in Quetta, reitera ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.