Open Menu

Climate Crisis Prompts Biden To Halt New Gas Export Facilities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Climate crisis prompts Biden to halt new gas export facilities

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The United States, which ships more liquefied natural gas than any other country, is hitting pause on approving new export facilities, the Biden administration announced Friday in a step seen as vital to tackling the climate crisis.

It comes as President Joe Biden looks to shore up youth voters energized by environmental issues in a tough election rematch this year.

He will likely face Republican candidate Donald Trump, who calls human-caused global warming a "hoax" and has vowed to torpedo his Democratic opponent's climate agenda.

"This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time," Biden said in a statement. "While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent."

The US only began exporting LNG in 2016 but rapidly became the world's biggest supplier, driven in part by Europe turning away from Russian gas following its invasion of Ukraine.

Under the plan, new export applications would be subjected to a review, of unspecified length, that considers climate and wider environmental and economic impacts, imperiling the future of more than a dozen planned facilities.

If all were authorized, LNG shipped from the US would be responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the entire European Union, according to one analysis.

Facilities impacted include Venture Global's proposed Calcasieu Pass 2 (CP2) in Louisiana, which would be the biggest terminal in the country and cause annual emissions equivalent to those of 42 million cars, according to a letter penned to Biden in December by 170 scientists.

Scientists and environmental activists welcomed the review -- which excludes plants already approved but not yet built, and has exceptions for national security emergencies.

"This is the most significant move any President has ever made on stopping fossil fuels," tweeted Climate Defiance, a youth-led group that engages in civil disobedience.

White House national climate advisor Ali Zaidi credited young people for being "a central part of the coalition that really helped the president imagine this climate agenda, and secure it every step of the way."

Fossil fuel industry groups responded negatively.

The Independent Petroleum Association of America said in a statement that the plan would "bolster Russian influence" in the European gas market, while Republican House speaker Mike Johnson called the decision "outrageous" and said Biden was "bending the knee to climate activists."

Related Topics

Election World Ukraine Russia Europe White House European Union Trump Young United States December Gas 2016 Market All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

2 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

2 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

2 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

2 hours ago
 NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

3 hours ago
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

3 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

3 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

3 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

3 hours ago
 Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

Paris stocks hit record thanks to luxury

3 hours ago
 KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishmen ..

KU, World Bank discusses potential of establishment of CESS

3 hours ago

More Stories From World