UrduPoint.com

Climate Crisis To "wreak Havoc" On Coal-reliant Australian Economy: UN Climate Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 04:56 PM

Climate crisis to "wreak havoc" on coal-reliant Australian economy: UN climate adviser

A top United Nations (UN) official has called for Australia to urgently abandon coal-fired power generation

CANBERRA, Sept. 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) --:A top United Nations (UN) official has called for Australia to urgently abandon coal-fired power generation.

Selwin Hart, special adviser to the UN Secretary-General on Climate Action and assistant secretary-general, told a virtual Australian National University (ANU) forum on Monday that the climate crisis would "wreak havoc" on the Australian economy if it remains reliant on the coal industry.

"Market forces alone show coal's days are numbered, as many investors increasingly abandon it in favor of renewables, which are now cheaper in most places," Hart said in a pre-recorded speech to the ANU Crawford Leadership Forum.

"National governments responsible for 73 percent of global emissions have now committed to net zero by mid-century, and we urge Australia to join them as a matter of urgency.

All Pacific small island nations have made this commitment," Hart said.

"If the world does not rapidly phase out coal, climate change will wreak havoc right across the Australian economy, from agriculture to tourism, and right across the services sector," noted the senior UN official.

The Australian government has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 26 percent to 28 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to release a longer-term emissions strategy before the landmark UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Britain, in November this year.

In February, he told the National Press Club that his

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Australia United Nations Agriculture Glasgow February November Gas Market National University All From Government Industry Top

Recent Stories

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

Ninth class exams to continue as per scheduled

42 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 10,000

44 seconds ago
 Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence D ..

Special ceremony held in Sialkot to mark Defence Day

45 seconds ago
 Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercit ..

Turkey seeks negative PCR test for public intercity travel

47 seconds ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

Shanghai crude oil futures close lower

9 minutes ago
 Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with to ..

Dengue spread confirmed in 19 KP districts with toll reaching 248

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.