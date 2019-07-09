UrduPoint.com
Climate Degradation To Become More Acute If No Steps Are Taken - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 06:28 PM

Climate Degradation to Become More Acute If No Steps Are Taken - Putin

Degradation of nature and climate continues, and if necessary steps are not taken, technological development will make the challenge even more acute, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Degradation of nature and climate continues, and if necessary steps are not taken, technological development will make the challenge even more acute, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Degradation of nature and climate continues. It displays itself distinctly through droughts, bad harvest and nature cataclysms ...

If nothing is done, then burgeoning technological development will not tamp it down, but will, on the contrary, aggravate the whole complex of environmental challenges, including climate change and resource exhaustion," Putin said at the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit.

The Russian leader added that populism, speculation and obscurantism prevailed in the world over substantial discussions of problems related to environment and climate.

