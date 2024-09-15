Climate Demo Blocks Hague Motorway During Police Strike
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2024 | 01:20 AM
The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Hundreds of climate activists blocked a major motorway running through The Hague Saturday, urging an end to billions of Euros in Dutch fossil fuel subsidies in their "most disruptive" action yet.
The early part of the demonstration, organised by the Extinction Rebellion (XR) group, coincided with a police strike over pensions.
But the strike ended at 5:00pm local time (1500 GMT) and police promptly intervened to break up the demo, which local authorities had declared illegal.
Officers forcibly removed several dozen activists, who refused to leave the scene, an AFP reporter on the scene saw.
Some chained themselves to railings or lay flat on the ground to make it harder for police to remove them. Officers deployed electric saws to cut through chains.
Protestors watching from a bridge over the road chanted "you are not alone" and "this is what democracy looks like."
On a sunny early autumn afternoon, the demonstrations had initially attracted a peaceful crowd, with some pitching tents on the tarmac and sitting on the road playing cards.
They placed banners reading "turn off the fossil fuel money taps", "people and the climate above profits", and "if we can destroy the world, then we can also save it."
Loudspeakers blared out speeches, slogans, and bursts of music, including "The Final Countdown" by Swedish pop group Europe.
Demonstrators had daubed XR logos and "end fossil fuel subsidies" on the motorway as an elderly group wearing "grandparents for the climate" shirts handed out flyers.
- 'Raising our voices' -
Isabelle, a 25-year-old labour union employee, who refused to give her last name, told AFP: "I think it's essential that we keep raising our voices because this is a cause that matters so much."
"It's an incredibly good atmosphere. People are having fun. There's singing, there's dancing. We're having a good time fighting for our cause."
Many of the activists had conducted a week-long march from Arnhem in the east of the Netherlands that culminated in the protest on the A12 motorway that serves The Hague.
The XR group said some planned to take advantage of the police absence to camp out overnight in the motorway tunnels.
"We will keep coming back until the subsidies are abolished," said XR spokeswoman Rozemarijn van 't Einde, adding that they amounted to between 39.7 and 46.4 billion euros ($44.0-51.4 billion) per year.
The XR group regularly targets the A12 motorway and police often arrest hundreds of protestors.
"The blockade will be the most disruptive since the first blockade on July 6, 2022," said the group.
"The severity of the climate and ecological crisis justifies the additional nuisance."
Dutch Justice Minister David van Weel said police "always act in emergencies, even during work stoppages" so he was not concerned about public safety.
He said it was a "bit ironic" the activists were urging authorities to ensure their safety given they rail against what they call disproportionate and heavy-handed policing.
Recent Stories
Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship results2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 minutes ago
-
France bid final farewell to Olympics with Champs-Elysees parade52 minutes ago
-
Golf: 2024 Solheim Cup results2 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table5 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results5 hours ago
-
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts7 hours ago
-
Norwegian royal's son arrested for violating restraining order8 hours ago
-
Poor squeezed out by Cape Town housing shortage9 hours ago
-
Beijing: Pakistan embassy hosts major investment conference during CIFTIS9 hours ago
-
Comoros president's knife attacker found dead in prison: prosecutor9 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say 11 dead in Israeli strike on house10 hours ago