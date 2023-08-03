Climate, Economic Crises Must Be Addressed to Prevent Famines - UN Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Climate and economic crises must be addressed first in order to prevent famines and achieve lasting peace, UN Famine Prevention and Response Coordinator Reena Ghelani said on Thursday.

"And for lasting peace and famine prevention, we must address the climate and economic crises," Ghelani said during a meeting of the UN Security Council.

However, adequate humanitarian funding is needed to achieve these goals, Ghelani added.

The United States, which presides over the UN Security Council during the month of August, organized Thursday's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken chairing it.

Some of the briefers in addition to Ghelani included Edesia CEO Navyn Salem and International Rescue Committee CEO David Miliband.