Climate Efforts To Be Severely Compromised Unless Methane Emissions Kept At Bay - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Global efforts to combat CO2 emissions may not be enough to combat climate change unless the world checks the second most powerful greenhouse gas, methane, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change postulates in an upcoming report, The Guardian reports.

"Climate change is like a marathon - we need to stay in the race. Cutting carbon dioxide will not lead to cooling in the next 10 years, and beyond that our ability to tackle climate change will be so severely compromised that we will not be able to run on. Cutting methane gives us time," Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development and a lead reviewer for the IPCC, told the newspaper.

In the report, which is expected to be published on Monday, the experts urge policymakers to address methane emissions, which have "warming potential" more than 80 times that of CO2, at the UN climate talks, Cop26, in Glasgow in November.

Methane is a carbon-rich gas which is a byproduct of livestock farming. Research also indicates that the increase in and oil and gas fracking, as well as poorly managed conventional oil and gas extraction wells, largely contribute to methane concentration.

