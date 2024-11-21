Open Menu

Climate Justice, Inclusion Vital For Global Action, Says Pakistan's Lead Negotiator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Executive Director of the Global Climate Change Impact Studies Centre (GCISC), Ministry of Climate change and Environmental Coordination represented Pakistan, Arif Goheer on Thursday emphasized the urgent need to transform agriculture systems to enhance resilience and food security amidst climate challenges.

He underscored the importance of sustainable farming practices, equitable access to climate-smart technologies, and financial support for capacity building.

"Agriculture lies at the heart of our survival and prosperity. For countries like Pakistan, adapting agricultural practices to a changing climate is not a choice but a necessity. We call for global collaboration to integrate innovative solutions that ensure food security for all," Goheer, who is Pakistan's lead negotiator, said.

Talking to media here in Baku on the sidelines of the COP29 global climate summit, Arif Goheer said advocating for increased adaptation financing is what Pakistan is pushing for at the climate negotiations with countries from the global south including China.

Adaptation finance is must to deal with the disproportionate impacts of climate change in developing countries and that there is a pressing need for scalable solutions to protect vulnerable communities, Pakistan's lead climate negotiator Arif Goheer remarked.

"Adaptation is our first line of defense against climate impacts. Developing countries cannot bear the costs of adaptation alone. We demand that adaptation financing be scaled up and delivered equitably to shield our people from climate-induced adversities," he told the media.

Goheer stressed the critical role of technology transfer in bridging the gap between developed and developing nations, calling for affordable and accessible climate-friendly innovations tailored to local contexts.

"Technology is the bridge to a sustainable future. However, without equitable access, developing nations will remain on the sidelines. Pakistan demands a just framework that ensures technological solutions reach those who need them most," he emphasised.

Goheer said he has been also strongly advocating for capacity-building initiatives to enable developing countries to meet reporting requirements under the Paris Agreement, stressing the importance of fostering trust through robust and inclusive transparency frameworks.

He told the media, "Transparency is the foundation of accountability and trust in climate action. We must empower developing countries with the resources and training needed to fulfill their commitments and ensure a fair and balanced system."

Global Recognition of Leadership Arif Goheer’s role garnered widespread acclaim, with negotiators commending his methodical, science-informed approach and steadfast dedication to the principles of climate justice.

His active involvement exemplified Pakistan's pivotal role in influencing global climate governance, amplifying its advocacy for immediate, equitable, and impactful solutions to the escalating climate crisis.

As COP29 progresses, Goheer continues to champion Pakistan’s stance, ensuring the voices of vulnerable nations resonate in global climate dialogues.

