UrduPoint.com

Climate Pledges 'hollow' Unless Fossil Fuels End: UN Chief

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 09:43 PM

Climate pledges 'hollow' unless fossil fuels end: UN chief

Promises by governments to cut carbon emissions ring "hollow" as long as they continue to funnel trillions of investment to oil, gas and coal projects, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday

Glasgow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Promises by governments to cut carbon emissions ring "hollow" as long as they continue to funnel trillions of investment to oil, gas and coal projects, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday.

"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," he told the COP26 climate summit. "Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies."

Related Topics

United Nations Oil Glasgow Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 m ..

Daraz delivers record-breaking 11.11, serving 14 million e-commerce shoppers

15 minutes ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 ..

T20World Cup 2021: Pakistan set the target of 177 for Australia 

42 minutes ago
 Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea De ..

Putin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 15 more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

15 more test positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Expected tax windfall a boost for next German gove ..

Expected tax windfall a boost for next German government

2 minutes ago
 Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for ..

Thought leaders, futurists design way forward for 5 vital sectors during Great N ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.