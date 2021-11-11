Climate pledges 'hollow' unless fossil fuels end: UN chief

Promises by governments to cut carbon emissions ring "hollow" as long as they continue to funnel trillions of investment to oil, gas and coal projects, UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday

"The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," he told the COP26 climate summit. "Promises ring hollow when the fossil fuels industry still receives trillions in subsidies."