UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Protesters Attempt To Shut Down London City Airport - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:57 PM

Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down London City Airport - Reports

Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in at London City Airport Thursday in the third day of climate protests by affiliates of a group known as Extinction Rebellion, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in at London City Airport Thursday in the third day of climate protests by affiliates of a group known as Extinction Rebellion, media reported.

One man, identified by Sky news as blind English Paralympian James Brown, climbed an airplane as a sign of protest, while another passenger was removed after he refused to take his seat in a London-Dublin flight, instead calling for action against climate change.

The protesters said they were against the airport's ongoing expansion, which would increase flight traffic and increase the carbon footprint of air-flight, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

They also said that Hong Kong's airport protests earlier this year served as an inspiration.

Extinction Rebellion is a grassroots movement that began when a small group of protesters shut down a bridge in central London in April this year calling for immediate action against climate change. The group's demonstrations have grown in number and sophistication since, such as last week when four members sprayed the British Treasury building with 1,800 liters of red paint.

British police have confirmed the arrest of over 800 people since the beginning of the sporadic protest on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Protest Police Traffic London Hong Kong Man April Media Airport

Recent Stories

Total of 174 'Terrorists' Killed in Turkey's Offen ..

30 seconds ago

Syrian Opposition in Cairo Stands Against Turkish ..

31 seconds ago

UN to Consider Ecuador's Request to Facilitate Dia ..

33 seconds ago

Kashmir becomes nuclear flashpoint: Speakers

16 minutes ago

Russian Media Barred From Participating in Zelensk ..

36 seconds ago

Water Station in Syria's Ras Al-Ayn Border City Di ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.