Climate Protesters Attempt to Shut Down London City Airport - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in at London City Airport Thursday in the third day of climate protests by affiliates of a group known as Extinction Rebellion, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Dozens of protesters staged a sit-in at London City Airport Thursday in the third day of climate protests by affiliates of a group known as Extinction Rebellion, media reported.

One man, identified by Sky news as blind English Paralympian James Brown, climbed an airplane as a sign of protest, while another passenger was removed after he refused to take his seat in a London-Dublin flight, instead calling for action against climate change.

The protesters said they were against the airport's ongoing expansion, which would increase flight traffic and increase the carbon footprint of air-flight, according to British newspaper The Guardian.

They also said that Hong Kong's airport protests earlier this year served as an inspiration.

Extinction Rebellion is a grassroots movement that began when a small group of protesters shut down a bridge in central London in April this year calling for immediate action against climate change. The group's demonstrations have grown in number and sophistication since, such as last week when four members sprayed the British Treasury building with 1,800 liters of red paint.

British police have confirmed the arrest of over 800 people since the beginning of the sporadic protest on Tuesday.