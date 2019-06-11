UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Protesters Chain Themselves To Merkel's Chancellery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 10:27 PM

Climate protesters chain themselves to Merkel's chancellery

Dozens of German "extinction rebellion" protesters chained themselves to the fence of Angela Merkel's chancellery on Tuesday, demanding she declare a "climate emergency"

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Dozens of German "extinction rebellion" protesters chained themselves to the fence of Angela Merkel's chancellery on Tuesday, demanding she declare a "climate emergency".

The activists sent the keys to unlock them to all 13 government ministries and Merkel's office along with letters formulating their demands, including to effectively cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025.

However police moved in during the early afternoon and removed the protesters from the fence using bolt cutters.

No clashes were reported.

"The current climate policy puts our future at risk," said one 17-year-old demonstrator who asked not to be named. "We will have to bear the physical cost of today's inaction."Another, who gave her name as Natalie, told AFP: "The goal today is to raise awareness about the climate catastrophe.""We want the press and politicians to tell the truth about the climate crisis, and a state of climate emergency to be declared."

Related Topics

Police German Angela Merkel Gas All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

2 hours ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.