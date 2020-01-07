UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Climate Protesters Mount Gas Rig In Scotland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:22 AM

Climate protesters mount gas rig in Scotland

Climate activists from protest group Extinction Rebellion on Monday climbed aboard a gas rig in the Scottish city of Dundee in a bid to stop it from being transported to the North Sea

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):Climate activists from protest group Extinction Rebellion on Monday climbed aboard a gas rig in the Scottish city of Dundee in a bid to stop it from being transported to the North Sea.

Extinction Rebellion Scotland confirmed that three of its supporters boarded the Valaris 122 rig.

The rig is due to be sent to the Shearwater gas field in the North Sea when it comes on contract to Shell later this month.

A spokeswoman for the protest group said they had taken necessary safety precautions for the "peaceful occupation".

The activists are urging governments to "tell the truth" about the climate impact of the fossil fuel industry and to decommission oil and gas infrastructure.

Jo, 34, a gardener from Edinburgh, said she had scaled the rig "for my niece Ivy, who is an incredible little human".

She added: "I don't want to say to her that I didn't take a stand when I had the choice and left it to other people to sort it out."A spokesman for Forth Ports, which owns the Port of Dundee, said it had "deployed one of our pilot boats at the scene and this will remain in attendance as a safety precaution should anyone require assistance".

Shell said it was "aware of the protest action", adding: "The safety of those involved -- both protesters and workers -- is our prime concern".

Related Topics

Protest Oil Dundee Edinburgh Gas From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan will not become party to the regional con ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Italian PM&#039;s phone ..

40 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Aqdar World Summit dele ..

1 hour ago

Muslims in India facing atrocities perpetrating fa ..

25 minutes ago

UAE announces five-year multi-entry tourist visa f ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.