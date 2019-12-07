UrduPoint.com
Climate Protesters Snarl Washington Rush Hour Traffic - Police

Sat 07th December 2019 | 12:02 AM

An activist group clogged a busy intersection in downtown Washington during rush hour on Friday to protest against global inaction on climate change, local police said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) An activist group clogged a busy intersection in downtown Washington during rush hour on Friday to protest against global inaction on climate change, local police said.

The protest, organized by the group Shut Down Washington, began at the World Bank, where demonstrators urged the global lender to poor countries to stop funding fossil fuel projects.

The Washington DC Police Department said a main interception near the World Bank was "currently closed" and warned of further "vehicle disruptions may occur today.

"

Protesters, less than two dozen in number, later moved to the middle of a busy intersection in the city's downtown business district, surrounded by reporters and television cameras.

When the morning rush hour winds down, the group plans to move to nearby park for a rally where actress and activist Jane Fonda was scheduled to speak.

Shut Down DC was behind a larger protest in September when more than 30 people were arrested.

