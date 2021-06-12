UrduPoint.com
Climate Protesters Target G7 Summit In Cornwall For Second Day In Row

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 07:21 PM

Hundreds of protesters summoned by the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have gathered on Saturday in Falmouth, in the English county of Cornwall, for the second day in a row to demand the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) meeting at nearby Carbis Bay to act immediately to tackle climate change and protect the environment, a witness told Sputnik

Clare Saunders, professor of Environmental politics at the University of Exeter, told Sputnik via WhatsApp that the protest is being held "very peaceful," with scarce police presence, despite thousands of officers were deployed in the coastal town to protect the three-day G7 meeting that kicked off on Friday.

Saturday's XR-led demonstration in Falmouth is focused in denouncing the "greenwashing" practices used by big companies who portrayed themselves as environment friendly while they continue profiting from the use of fossil fuel.

The online edition of the local media outlet Cornwall Live also reported that hundreds of people paddling out Falmouth's Gyllyngvase Beach to call on the leaders of Canada, Germany, United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom to take action to protect the ocean, while beachgoers cheered them from the shore.

Anti-G7 protests are expected to continue on the last day of the summit on Sunday, with demonstrations focusing on the UK government's attempts to pass a bill that would give law enforcement agencies more powers to restrict peaceful protests.

Protest Police Canada France Germany Cornwall Falmouth Exeter Italy United Kingdom Japan United States Sunday Media From Government WhatsApp

