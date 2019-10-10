Climate protesters try to 'occupy' London city airport

London police dragged away several chanting and singing climate protesters on Thursday who tried to "occupy" an international airport serving the British capital's global financial hub

London, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :London police dragged away several chanting and singing climate protesters on Thursday who tried to "occupy" an international airport serving the British capital's global financial hub.

Uniformed officers were seen dragging several Extinction Rebellion group demonstrators from outside London City Airport, although there was no immediate official tally of arrests.

Campaigners, some of them in business suits, also staged a sit-in on the platform of the nearby overground train station.

Others unfurled the group's trademark pink banner showing an hour glass -- a symbol of time running out to save the planet from a "climate emergency".

The year-old group backed by Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg is spearheading a two-week global action that kicked off Monday with partial shutdowns of traffic in cities stretching from Sydney to New York.

In Berlin, protesters blocked a bridge overlooking the Reichstag building.

In London, airport officials said it has managed to remain "fully open and operational" by limiting entrance to the main terminal to ticketed passengers.