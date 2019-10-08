UrduPoint.com
Climate Protestors Climb Montreal Bridge

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 08:39 PM

Climate protestors climb Montreal bridge

Three Extinction Rebellion protestors were arrested Tuesday after climbing the Jacques Cartier bridge -- a main link to the island city of Montreal -- to decry climate inaction, police said

Equipped with gear for scaling cliffs, they clambered up the steel truss spanning the Saint Lawrence River at dawn, halting traffic during the busy morning commute for an hour.

Equipped with gear for scaling cliffs, they clambered up the steel truss spanning the Saint Lawrence River at dawn, halting traffic during the busy morning commute for an hour.

On Twitter, police said the trio surrendered without incident after delivering a speech on Facebook blasting politicians for failing to tackle the global climate crisis, two weeks before Canadian national elections.

"You have to listen to the science," said one of the protestors, citing experts calling for "emergency" measures to address a global climate crisis.

The Canadian protestors were among hundreds arrested since Monday in cities across the world at the start of two weeks of civil disobedience demanding immediate action to save the Earth from "extinction."

