Open Menu

Climate-related Disasters Displace 9.7 Mln Children In Philippines: UNICEF

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Climate-related disasters displace 9.7 mln children in Philippines: UNICEF

MANILA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Climate-related disasters have displaced 9.7 million children in the Philippines from 2016 to 2021, making the Southeast Asian country the epicenter of the crisis, according to a new report released by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) on Friday.

The Children Displaced in a Changing Climate report is the first global analysis of the number of children driven from their homes between 2016 and 2021 due to floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires. It looks at projections for the next 30 years.

The study shows 43.1 million children in 44 countries over six years, or approximately 20,000 child displacements daily. Regarding hazards, the Philippines ranks first for storms and third for floods in absolute numbers of displaced children.

An average of 20 typhoons batter the archipelago yearly.

"Children are among those who suffer the most when they are displaced in time of disasters. They experience stress, lose days in school, get sick, and become more prone to exploitation and abuse," said Oyunsaikhan Dendevnorov, UNICEF representative to the Philippines. She stressed the need to strengthen efforts to protect at-risk children and support those displaced.

It is estimated that approximately 2.5 million children across the Philippines are at risk of being displaced by storm surges over the next 30 y

Related Topics

Storm United Nations Philippines 2016 From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges univer ..

Arab Youth Council for Climate Change urges university students to embrace susta ..

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while ..

Dubai Police warns against mobile phones use while driving after recording six r ..

8 minutes ago

Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Chamber host India’s top CEOs to promote privat ..

23 minutes ago
 UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strateg ..

UAE has pioneering initiatives, innovative strategies to achieve climate neutral ..

24 minutes ago
 Cricket fever is back with Emirates as the Officia ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan is currently suffering from severe econom ..

Pakistan is currently suffering from severe economic&security challenges.Prevent ..

30 minutes ago
FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme ..

FM reaffirms commitment to complete IMF Programme for sound economic governance

1 hour ago
 World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Im ..

World Cup 2023: Netherlands dominate as Fakhar, Imam and Babar depart early

1 hour ago
 Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of H ..

Dubai Municipality receives UN-Habitat Scroll of Honour Award for its ‘FOG WAT ..

2 hours ago
 Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwi ..

Conway, Ravindra's forge historic victory for Kiwis in ICC World Cup Opener

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Nethe ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 02 Pakistan Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful C ..

MBZUH adds &#039;Sheikh Zayed Legacy of Peaceful Coexistence&#039; subject to it ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World