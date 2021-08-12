Clinical Data Show Safety of 3 US Approved COVID-19 During Pregnancy - Health Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) New data from clinical trials of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines, plus earlier trials of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) jab, demonstrate that the three vaccines approved in the United States are safe during pregnancy, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday.

"CDC released the first US data on the safety of receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) during pregnancy," the agency said in a press release. "The report analyzed data from three safety monitoring systems in place to gather information about COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy. These early data did not find any safety concerns for pregnant people who were vaccinated or their babies."

Another report looked at pregnant people enrolled in the V-safe pregnancy registry who were vaccinated before 20 weeks of pregnancy. Scientists did not find an increased risk for miscarriage among people who received an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy, the release said.

As for the single jab J&J inoculation, no adverse pregnancy-related outcomes occurred in previous clinical trials that used the same "viral vector" vaccine platform as the J&J/Janssen voronavirus vaccine. The trials inoculated pregnant women in all three trimesters, the release added.

Evidence about the safety and effectiveness of corona virus vaccination during pregnancy, although limited, continues to grow. Additional clinical trials that study the safety of vaccines and how well they work in pregnant people are underway or planned, according to the release.

The release also cited evidence that vaccinations during pregnancy likely builds an immunity in the baby, including the discovery of coronavirus antibodies in umbilical cords.

The body of available data suggests that the benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine outweigh any known or potential risks of vaccination during pregnancy, the release said.