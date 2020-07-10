UrduPoint.com
Clinical Study Shows Japan's Avigan Drug Not Effective In Coronavirus Treatment - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:27 PM

A clinical study conducted by Fujita Health University showed that Avigan, a Japanese anti-flu drug, has failed to demonstrate effectiveness in treating COVID-19, media reported on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) A clinical study conducted by Fujita Health University showed that Avigan, a Japanese anti-flu drug, has failed to demonstrate effectiveness in treating COVID-19, media reported on Friday.

One of the clinical studies showed that Avigan failed to demonstrate any benefit in treating COVID-19, as there was no significant difference between patients who were given the drug and patients who were treated without Avigan, the Kyodo news agency said, citing a representative of Fujita Health University.

Avigan, also known as favipiravir, was developed by the Fujifilm Toyama Chemical pharmaceutical company six years ago, but due to side effects on the fetus, it was excluded from use by pregnant women and included in a list of drugs to be used in exceptional circumstances with a special order from the government when no available alternatives work.

In March, Japan began conducting clinical trials on coronavirus patients with mild or no coronavirus symptoms. At the moment, Japan has a supply of Avigan sufficient to treat two million people. The Friday results were based on a clinical trial conducted on 89 patients across Japan between March and May.

